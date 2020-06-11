e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher gets the quickest haircut from brother Raju, comedian Russell Peters says, ‘You guys look like twins’

Anupam Kher gets the quickest haircut from brother Raju, comedian Russell Peters says, ‘You guys look like twins’

Actor Anupam Kher got the quickest haircut from his brother Raju. Fans were struck by their similarity and also commented on how humble their home was.

bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anupam Kher posted a new video with his brother Raju.
Anupam Kher posted a new video with his brother Raju.
         

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been staying home in Mumbai for more than two months, shared a video of his brother Raju giving him a haircut. He noted that it was the quickest haircut ever.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial.” Comedian Russel Peters commented on the picture and wrote: “Holy shit! You guys look like twins!!!” Many other fans also noted how close the brothers looked -- “Carbon copy sir ji”, “you both are twins” and “Ram Laxman” - is what some users wrote.

 

May of Anupam’s fans were, however, taken in by the simplicity of their washroom. One user said: “The humble bathroom of a superstar. It’s a real pleasure to find out that even you use brown tape to cover the gap between exhaust fan and window frame.” Another user said, “Probably the most honest and real celebrity instagram channel !!! A pleasure to follow. Ty sir, huge huge fan !!!”

Anupam Kher, who has a busy career in the US for the last couple of years, has been quarantining in India. In a recent interview to Zoom, he has said he had been diagnosed with manic depression in the past. He said, “I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on.” The actor added, “Humei apne tarike se deal karna hota hai (we have to deal with it in our own way) and friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone.”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘rising star’

The actor had earlier revealed how during the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, he had suffered from facial paralysis. He said, “When I was doing Hum Aapke Hai Koun I got facial paralysis. I went to Sooraj Barjatya and told him my face is twisted but I am ready to shoot. When you confront situations it makes you believe in yourself more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In