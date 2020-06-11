Anupam Kher gets the quickest haircut from brother Raju, comedian Russell Peters says, ‘You guys look like twins’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:50 IST

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been staying home in Mumbai for more than two months, shared a video of his brother Raju giving him a haircut. He noted that it was the quickest haircut ever.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial.” Comedian Russel Peters commented on the picture and wrote: “Holy shit! You guys look like twins!!!” Many other fans also noted how close the brothers looked -- “Carbon copy sir ji”, “you both are twins” and “Ram Laxman” - is what some users wrote.

May of Anupam’s fans were, however, taken in by the simplicity of their washroom. One user said: “The humble bathroom of a superstar. It’s a real pleasure to find out that even you use brown tape to cover the gap between exhaust fan and window frame.” Another user said, “Probably the most honest and real celebrity instagram channel !!! A pleasure to follow. Ty sir, huge huge fan !!!”

Anupam Kher, who has a busy career in the US for the last couple of years, has been quarantining in India. In a recent interview to Zoom, he has said he had been diagnosed with manic depression in the past. He said, “I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on.” The actor added, “Humei apne tarike se deal karna hota hai (we have to deal with it in our own way) and friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone.”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘rising star’

The actor had earlier revealed how during the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, he had suffered from facial paralysis. He said, “When I was doing Hum Aapke Hai Koun I got facial paralysis. I went to Sooraj Barjatya and told him my face is twisted but I am ready to shoot. When you confront situations it makes you believe in yourself more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more