Anupam Kher says he was ‘clinically diagnosed as manic depressive’

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:20 IST

Actor Anupam Kher has said that he was diagnosed as manic depressive, and that medications helped. In an interview to Zoom, the actor also spoke about how he handled facial paralysis while shooting for Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

He said, “I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on.” The actor continued, “Humei apne tarike se deal karna hota hai (we have to deal with it in our own way) and friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone.”

Asked about the most important lesson that he has learned in his career, the actor said, “That failure is an event and never a person. You need to continue doing what you feel is right and then after few years, you need to reinvent yourself, craft and keep moving on. You need to keep exploring and not boast over your laurels and start every day as a newcomer.”

The actor said that he’d never anticipated for the coronavirus situation to extend for so long. He said that it has “made me realise that I am not as restless as I used to think before the situation. I have become calmer as a person. I feel there is so much to life. People have come closer to their families.”

He told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The entertainment world wasn’t prepared for this. There’ve been emotional and financial losses. I’m an eternal optimist and so, I believe that things will soon be fine. Outdoor shoots will be easier than shooting inside studios. Necessity is the mother of invention. I’m sure we’ll invent a way to go about it.”

The actor, known for being vocal about a variety of issues on social media, also revealed that he had suffered from facial paralysis during the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He said, “When I was doing Hum Aapke Hai Koun I got facial paralysis. I went to Sooraj Barjatya and told him my face is twisted but I am ready to shoot. When you confront situations it makes you believe in yourself more.”

