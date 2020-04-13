e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher shares major throwback pictures on Satish Kaushik’s birthday. See here

Anupam Kher shares major throwback pictures on Satish Kaushik’s birthday. See here

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha wished their good friend, actor Satish Kaushik, on his birthday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:38 IST
Asian News International
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are unrecognisable in throwback photo.
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are unrecognisable in throwback photo.
         

Veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes filled with abundant 'love and support' to their friend Satish Kaushik on his special day. As the noted actor ringed in his 64th birthday, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to his "favourite actor, producer, and director."

"He is multi-talented, fantastic, with a great sense of comic timing," he tweeted. The 74-year-old also addressed that Kaushik is "still remembered as" one of his notable characters Calender, whom he essayed in the movie Mr.India. "May your days be full of joy, peace & prosperity. Wishing you a healthy long life ahead.”

 

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a major throwback picture of himself and Kaushik. Sharing the decades-old picture, the 65-year-old revealed to his followers that both of them have been "friends for 45 years."

The actor recalled their friendship to the fans in a storytelling format by stating that: "They had met each other for the first time in Delhi in 1975. Both of them dreamt of achieving something in life and were working towards it with dedication even today.”

 

He wrapped up the post by adding that "their friendship was strong for 45 years,” while also quipping that “they now look very different since those days."

 

The next to join the clan was Anil Kapoor, who extended warm birthday wishes on Twitter. The actor raised a toast to the friendship he shares with Kaushik, "a friendship of over four decades." He added, “Innumerable memories & abundance of love & support! That's what it's all be about! Here's looking forward to many more decades!"

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news