Anupam Kher shares video of mom leaving hospital after Covid-19 treatment: ‘I knew she was better when she called me paagal’

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:18 IST

Anupam Kher gave his fans a glimpse into the moment he brought his mother, Dulari, home from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after Covid-19 treatment. He shared a video of her getting to leave the hospital after her recovery.

In an Instagram post, Anupam wrote, “The day Mom was discharged. Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me paagal (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder.”

“Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! #ThankYou,” he added.

In the video, Anupam asks his mother if she is feeling alright, to which she replies in the affirmative and gets ready to return home. He also strikes up a conversation with the nurse.

On July 12, Anupam informed fans in a video that his mother had tested positive for Covid-19, along with his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda. Last week, he shared in a video that he kept her in the dark about her diagnosis.

“Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said, adding that she had been her usual jovial self even at the hospital.

