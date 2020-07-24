e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher shares video of mom leaving hospital after Covid-19 treatment: ‘I knew she was better when she called me paagal’

Anupam Kher shares video of mom leaving hospital after Covid-19 treatment: ‘I knew she was better when she called me paagal’

Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother, Dulari Kher, leaving the hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari.
Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari.
         

Anupam Kher gave his fans a glimpse into the moment he brought his mother, Dulari, home from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after Covid-19 treatment. He shared a video of her getting to leave the hospital after her recovery.

In an Instagram post, Anupam wrote, “The day Mom was discharged. Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me paagal (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder.”

“Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! #ThankYou,” he added.

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

In the video, Anupam asks his mother if she is feeling alright, to which she replies in the affirmative and gets ready to return home. He also strikes up a conversation with the nurse.

On July 12, Anupam informed fans in a video that his mother had tested positive for Covid-19, along with his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda. Last week, he shared in a video that he kept her in the dark about her diagnosis.

“Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said, adding that she had been her usual jovial self even at the hospital.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In