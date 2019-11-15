Anurag Basu’s film with Abhishek Bachchan to release in March, 2020

bollywood

Nov 15, 2019

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming action-comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan has been shifted from a February release to March 13, 2020. The makers announced the new release date in a press statement, without giving any reason for the change.

This is the second time that the film’s release has been shifted. Earlier, it was set for release in January. An earlier statement stated that the film will hit theatres on February 21, 2020. Anurag’s film will not clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which has now been preponed to February 21. However, it is now expected to hit theatres alongwith Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi will also feature in the yet-to-be-titled film. It’s the first time that the trio will be seen together in a film. While Rajkumar and Pankaj have earlier shared screen space in Stree, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, it’s the first time that Abhishek and Aditya will be seen together working with Tripathi.

Talking about the film, Anurag had earlier said in a statement, “It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seems like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always.”

About working with Abhishek, Anurag had said, ““I am glad that he said ‘yes’ as after writing a few scenes, I could imagine Abhishek doing this film. Even he agreed after reading those few scenes. I really like his work. He is a nice man. He should get his due as he is an amazing actor. I was looking for an opportunity to work with him and finally got it.”

The director has shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata, as per a release. Anurag has also shot with Rajkummar and Fatima in Bhopal earlier this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu, and Krishan Kumar.

