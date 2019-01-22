Abhishek Bachchan to star in Anurag Basu’s next, Rajkummar Rao shares first look

Anurag Basu is working on a multistarrer dark comic anthology and the film will hit the screens on September 6. The currently untitled movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. "It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seems like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always," Basu said in a statement.

According to the makers, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi have already been signed on for the project.

The director already shot major sequences with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata last year, the release stated. Basu was shooting with Rao and Shaikh in Bhopal recently. Details about the actors' roles are still under wraps. More names are set to be part of the ensemble cast.

Kumar said he is looking forward to his first collaboration with the director.

"The characters, the story is so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team," the producer said.

Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers. The film is set for a box office clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Good News.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:49 IST