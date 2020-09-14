e-paper
Anurag Kashyap has a hilarious reply to death hoax, quips Yamraj brought him back to give meaning to life of those who boycott him

Anurag Kashyap has a hilarious reply to death hoax, quips Yamraj brought him back to give meaning to life of those who boycott him

Anurag Kashyap, who was the victim of a new death hoax on Twitter, had a rather funny response to it. He joked that he was brought back to Earth as his existence gave a lot of people meaning in life.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap had a funny response to a death hoax.
Anurag Kashyap had a funny response to a death hoax.
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a rather funny response to a death hoax on Twitter. The tweet came from the verified account of KRK Box Office, actor-critic Kamaal R Khan’s platform for Bollywood news and trade analyses.

Anurag quipped that Yamraj (the Hindu God of death) escorted him back to Earth as his existence and films gave meaning to a lot of people’s lives. He was replying to a tweet, which said, “#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!”

“Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue… Aaj Yamraj khud ghar wapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi toh aur filmein banani hai tumhe. Tum film nahi banaoge aur bewakoof/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge, toh unka jeevan sarthak nahi hoga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye wapas chhod gaye mujhe (Met Yamraj yesterday. Today, he himself escorted me back home. He said, ‘You still have to make more films. If you don’t make films and if these films are not boycotted by idiots and bhakts, their lives will be meaningless.’ He left me back on Earth so that I can help them find meaning in their lives),” the director tweeted.

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut leaves Maharashtra, says she escaped Mumbai with her life

Anurag is no stranger to being trolled online. In 2018, he told PTI that trolls simply poured out their frustration online. “We are dealing with a country which is so over-populated, where there is so much resentment, so much repression, so many mouths to feed, so many people looking for work, so many disillusioned people. Sometimes I think when they are frustrated they want to take it out. And they feel better after abusing,” he said.

On the work front, Anurag began 2020 by directing a segment in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. He also directed Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, which released on Netflix. Apart from this, he acted as a corrupt police officer in Ghoomketu, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

