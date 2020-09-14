e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut leaves Maharashtra, says she escaped Mumbai with her life

Kangana Ranaut leaves Maharashtra, says she escaped Mumbai with her life

Actor Kangana Ranaut continued her attack on the Maharashtra government after departing from the city and arriving in Chandigarh on Monday. The actor’s altercation with the Shiv Sena government escalated this week.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is returning to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai on Monday.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is returning to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai on Monday.(PTI)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has resumed her attacks against the Maharashtra government, after leaving Mumbai and arriving in Chandigarh on Monday. Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray government, which escalated last week during her Mumbai visit.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “After landing in Chandigarh, my security has visibly decreased... People are congratulating me. It seems like I survived this time. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive.” She called the Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, and said that Mumbai is being overrun by a terrorist administration.

 

She continued in a second tweet, “Blood was spilled this year in Delhi. Sonia Sena raised slogans of ‘Free Kashmir’ in Mumbai. One’s voice is important in demanding one’s freedom. I demand my voice to be heard, too. But be warned, the day isn’t too far when freedom will be equated not with vocal protests, but with blood.”

 

Kangana arrived in Mumbai last week to the news that her Pali Hill property had been partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on grounds of structural violations. Kangana has alleged that the action was politically motivated. Party leader Sanjay Raut had condemned the actor’s comments about feeling unsafe in Mumbai. Kangana had compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which she doubled down on in a tweet announcing her departure.

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she had written.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after being ‘terrorised all these days’, says her PoK comparison was ‘bang on’

On Sunday, Kangana, in a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, discussed the ‘unjust treatment’ that was meted out to her during her Mumbai stay. She wrote in a tweet, sharing pictures, “A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.”

