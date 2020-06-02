e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap unveils new production company Good Bad Films, to release film Choked on Netflix

Anurag Kashyap unveils new production company Good Bad Films, to release film Choked on Netflix

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has launched a new production house named Good Bad Films. He made the announcement on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap’s Choked is the first film made under his new banner, Good Bad Films.
Anurag Kashyap’s Choked is the first film made under his new banner, Good Bad Films. (TejInder Singh Khamkha)
         

Anurag Kashyap has launched a new production company, Good Bad Films, with his upcoming film Choked being the first project made under the banner. Making the announcement on Monday, Anurag released the logo of the new production house and introduced his partners Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker on Instagram.

Sharing a small video on Instagram, Anurag wrote, “So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilmsofficial on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let’s have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th Logo design by @sam_madhu pics by @khamkhaphotoartist.”

 

Anurag was earlier the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films. The company was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Before its launch, the Gangs of Wasseypur director had started his first production house in 2009 with Anurag Kashyap Films.

Choked stars Saiyami Kher of Mirzya fame as the lead and will premiere on Netflix on June 5. She was last seen in Kay Kay Menon-led Special Ops. The film follows a hapless bank cashier whose life takes a turn when she finds a source of unlimited money choked in her own kitchen.

Also read: Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Opening up about the film Choked, Saiyami told PTI in an interview, “Sarita is a middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner. She is overworked and frustrated yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. Working on Choked has been a life-changing experience for me.”

