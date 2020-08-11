e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Ranjan: If you want outsiders to flourish, watch their films; raging a war on social media won’t help

Anushka Ranjan: If you want outsiders to flourish, watch their films; raging a war on social media won’t help

Actor Anushka Ranjan says if easy access worked, then every star kid in Bollywood would have been popular; adds that insiders who did well is because they were good at their job.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:57 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Anushka Ranjan was recently seen in the short film Gulabi Lens.
Anushka Ranjan was recently seen in the short film Gulabi Lens.
         

Opening up on her views about the insider vs outsider debate, actor Anushka Ranjan, believes many are misunderstanding the meaning of nepotism. The Wedding Pullav (2015) actor adds if having the easy access in the industry worked then every star kid would have been successful.

“Nepotism would be if you’re given a position and everyone will have to accept you even if they don’t want to. Let’s talk about Abhishek Bachchan. He wasn’t accepted because of his father (Amitabh Bachchan). In fact he was scrutinised even more,” she says, adding that it’s different in case of actors.

“If the audience pays to watch an actor, then only the producer puts money on him/her. If you want to see outsiders to flourish, you need to watch their films. That’s how you support them not by raging a war on social media. But you can’t decide who wants to give chance to whom first, not even in your job interviews,” adds Ranjan.

Daughter of producer Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, she terms her journey in the industry as not an easy one. “Or else I would’ve got to play the lead in Fitrat (web show) and not Krystle D’Souza because Ekta Kapoor knows my mother or not have done that small role in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). Agar woh first meeting se sab kuch ho jata toh kya baati thi. I don’t have the luxury to choose. I go for auditions. Sometime I miss out on good offers, who do I blame?” she asks.

The 29-year-old feels that it’s the consistency, hard work, luck and most importantly audiences’ support that matter. “I’m trying my best, too. Not denying anyone’s struggle here, it’s must be more difficult for outsiders. But please don’t disregard the struggles an insider faces. It’s just that not everyone talks about it. Remember these insiders did well because they were good at their job and you supported them. It’s not like one day their parents told everyone to watch their children’s films and you all followed. Let’s not make things negative or bitter,” says the actor, who has reportedly gotten engaged to beau Aditya Seal.

However, she refutes this as just a rumour. “We’re happy together, yes. But this news is completely false. It took us by surprise, too,” she clarifies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In