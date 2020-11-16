Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif wish Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday: ‘Have a super splendid one’

bollywood

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur turned a year older on Monday and wishing him on the occasion were actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Both the actors took to Instagram stories to wish the Malang actor.

Sharing a picture of Aditya, Anushka wrote: “Happy birthday Aditya. Have a super splendid one.” Katrina, too, posted a picture of the actor and wished him on the occasion. While Katrina and Aditya worked together in the film Fitoor, Anushka and Aditya haven’t worked in any film together.

On the occasion of his birthday, his new film Om - The Battle Within, was announced. To be produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, the film will be directed by Kapil Verma. It is tipped to be an action packed entertainer and will go on floors in December this year. It is scheduled to hit the screens around the second half of 2021.

Aditya recently saw the release of his film, Ludo, which was directed by Anurag Basu. An ensemble film, it had four different stories criss-crossing with each other, much like the director’s previous film, Life in a Metro. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “Ludo explores the idea how our lives form a skein of action and reaction, often a random act defining our course. Keeping with the Ludo metaphor, all characters signify the four colours of the game with Pankaj’s character playing the dice, or the catalyst. Just as the flap of a butterfly’s wing can produce a typhoon half a world away, a murder by Sattu sets into motion a series of actions that will jeopardize the lives of several characters.”

During the lockdown, Aditya saw the release of another high profile film, Sadak 2 on an OTT platform, starring Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadly, it sank with a trace. In 2019, his film Malang had released to moderate success. Yet another high profile film, the ambitious multi starrer Kalank from Dharma Productions turned out to be an unmitigated disaster.

