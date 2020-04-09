e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get transformed into Shaggy and Velma, she points out cricketer’s greys

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get transformed into Shaggy and Velma, she points out cricketer’s greys

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the perfect couple even as Shaggy and Velma from Scooby Doo.

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as Shaggy and Velma from Scooby Doo.
An Instagram artist has shared the cartoon version of another celebrity couple. Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were transformed into Scooby Doo characters Shaggy and Velma by username @arpitdudewal.

Anushka shared the artwork on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Love the details--Virat’s grey’s,” she wrote with the picture. The artwork is inspired by Anushka’s recent video in which she was seen giving Virat a haircut. The Velma-Anushka is seen in the cartoon character’s trademark orange turtleneck and skirt while Shaggy-Virat is seen in his green t-shirt and brown pants. A Scooby-Doo is also seen giving them company.

 

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh had also shared the work of the same artist. The artwork featured the actor and his wife Deepika Padukone as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Also read: On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan says she is in Delhi due to lockdown: ‘Know that we are thinking of you ’

 

Anushka and Virat are in lockdown together with her parents at her Mumbai home. Missing her days out in the open, she shared a throwback picture from the time she was promoting the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga along with co-star Varun Dhawan. In the image, Anushka and Varun can be seen sitting on a bicycle. “When we used to be outdoor, in crowds and wearing sunglasses not masks,” she captioned the image.

Anushka has been trying her best to spread awareness among people about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She recently spoke about how she wants to help as many as possible in her best abilities.

