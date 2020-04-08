Anushka Sharma presents husband Virat Kohli: ‘Winner of monopoly and my heart’. See pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has emerged as the most connected celebs on social media as the country is under complete lockdown. She has now answered her own question about who won a game of monopoly she played with her parents and husband Virat Kohli. The answer, ladies and gentlemen, is Virat Kohli -- also the winner of Anushka’s heart.

She posted his picture on Instagram Stories with the text, “Presenting the winner of monopoly and my heart.”

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture of her entire family and wrote on Instagram, “It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.”

She further asked everyone to stay at home and posted, “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??”

It seems cricket is not the only game Virat Kohli excels at!

