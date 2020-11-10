Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, shares picture of her blissful meal. See here

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:55 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has shared a picture of her South Indian meal. Anushka also posted a fun picture of Virat cleaning his own ‘spikes’ ahead of his upcoming ‘tour’.

“Oh bliss,” the actor captioned the picture of the meal, a traditional South Indian spread, on a banana leaf. On her next post, which showed Virat using a toothbrush to clean the spikes of his shoes, she wrote, “Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour.”

Anushka and Virat have been in the UAE, where the latest season of the Indian Premiere League is being played. The actor was spotted cheering for Virat from the stands, on several occasions.

Recently, the actor had shared a post about craving an ideal Durga Ashtami meal, including some poori-chana and halwa. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared a picture of the spread and wrote in her caption, “Missing this today and how,” and added a sad face emoji.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

The couple also celebrated Virat’s birthday party in Dubai recently. Pictures and videos of Virat with cake smeared on his face were also doing the rounds on social media.

