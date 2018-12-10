Anushka Sharma has not signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, spokesperson denies rumours

Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson has refuted the reports claiming that the actor has been signed on to star opposite Salman Khan in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. Anushka’s spokesperson said the actor would love to collaborate with the director in future.

“Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming Anushka has been signed for his next. We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Anushka has been in the industry for 10 years now and speaking about her decade long journey in the industry, she said in an interview to PTI, “I believe luck favours the brave. I wasn’t doing it thinking it is risky. I was doing it because that made sense for me. For me following my instincts is an easier thing.

She added, “I have always made unconventional choices because it comes from my instincts. I have been successful with those unconventional choices. I have made a career with unconventional choices and that’s why I have created a different standing for myself in the film industry.”

The 30-year-old actor is currently looking forward to the release of her film Zero, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, will hit the theatres on December 21.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:16 IST