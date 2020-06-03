Anushka Sharma on her stint as a producer: I’ve always chased unique and different ideas

bollywood

As a producer, Anushka Sharma is not afraid to push the envelope and back edgy stories with darker narratives, something which began right from her debut production, NH10 (2015). So, it came as no surprise when she chose a neo-noir subject dealing with the underbelly of crime and politics as her production debut on the web.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories and different kinds of things that happen around you in the world. I’ve always wanted to present that through a story,” the actor tells us, adding, “(My brother) Karnesh and I always believed in the fact that content is everything. The most exciting part as a producer and as a creative person is to do films and series like Paatal Lok, which is different, clutter-breaking and progressive.”

Sharma shares that for her to back a project, the storyline and the idea has been more important than the overall treatment.

“So, like we did a film like NH10 which was fierce, we also did a film like Phillauri (2017) that is about a friendly ghost. I feel different, bold and out-of-the-box content has always been of our interest,” she says.

Talking about the process she follows when deciding which project to get associated with, the 32-year-old says the one common thing between everything that she has produced so far is that the ideas have been “unique, new and fresh”. She goes on to say, “We’ve always chased unique and different ideas, that has been something that we believed in when we took up a story to produce.”

Talking about her involvement with the project in the capacity of a producer, Sharma reveals she remains involved right from the ideation stage till the final product. “Sometimes, I’m physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I’m involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been in lockdown with her parents and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in Mumbai, and she calls the experience “enlightening” and admits that it has made her more aware of the world around.

“The current situation in the world is quite grim and unfortunate, it can make you feel helpless. But, the only thing you realise that you can do during these times is to reach out to people as much as you can and ease someone’s load,” says the actor, who is making the most of this lockdown “focusing on family time and catching up on shows and films, taking care of my health and baking a bit to occupy my mind”.

