e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma’s ‘dinosaur on the loose video’ with Virat Kohli gets a reply from Nagpur Police: ‘Should we send a rescue team?’

Anushka Sharma’s ‘dinosaur on the loose video’ with Virat Kohli gets a reply from Nagpur Police: ‘Should we send a rescue team?’

In a hilarious response to Anushka Sharma’s video of Virat Kohli walking like a dinosaur, Nagpur Police provided a good solution to her problem.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagpur Police has offered to help Anushka Sharma with her dinosaur problems.
Nagpur Police has offered to help Anushka Sharma with her dinosaur problems.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma’s giant lizard/crazy husband problems may have found a solution. The Nagpur City Police have offered her forest department’s services to capture and take away her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who recently was seen pretending to be a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by actor.

Earlier this week, Anushka had shared a viral video of Virat in T-rex mode, walking like a dinosaur and screeching loudly. “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose,” she had captioned her post. The video left all her fans and friends rolling on the floor and now even Nagpur City Police has responded.

 

“Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?,” their tweet read. Twitter users were tickled by their response. “Hilarious rply,” wrote one. “Nagpur police got no chill,” wrote another. Others, however, asked the police to stop tweeting at celebrities and help those in need. “Please send nagpur police to nearest highway .. and give some basic food to migrant labour,” read a reply.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Anushka’s celebrity followers were quick to comment on the amusing video, including Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi who left a teary eyes emoji on the post. Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t stop laughing and wrote: “Hahahaha”

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home. During the lockdown phase, the actor posted some goofy pictures and videos with hubby and also a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with Virat and family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In