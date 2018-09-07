Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan at Sui Dhaaga promotions, Aamir Khan seen after long time. See pics
Spotted around town--Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Laila Majnu and Loveratr teams and others.bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2018 17:24 IST
Bollywood had a rather busy day on Thursday with film promotions dominating the show. Sui Dhaaga’s Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were promoting their colourful new film. Every promotion is marked by a different display of beautiful threads and colours —trust Yashraj Films to do things differently.
The star duo was seen posing with yards and yards of bright and colourful threads. Paltan’s screening saw star relatives of the cast. Biggest attractions were Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor. Laila Majnu team of Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary and Loveratri team of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain were out promoting their respective films as well.
Spotted around town was Malaika Arora who was seen at her mother Joyce’s place with her sister Amrita Arora and Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were seen at Bandra.
Aamir Khan, who hasn’t been in the limelight for a while, was seen at a Vivo event; he is the brand ambassador of the mobile phone brand. Meanwhile, a casually attired Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Bandra and even posed for the camera.
First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:23 IST