Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan at Sui Dhaaga promotions, Aamir Khan seen after long time. See pics

Bollywood had a rather busy day on Thursday with film promotions dominating the show. Sui Dhaaga’s Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were promoting their colourful new film. Every promotion is marked by a different display of beautiful threads and colours —trust Yashraj Films to do things differently.

The star duo was seen posing with yards and yards of bright and colourful threads. Paltan’s screening saw star relatives of the cast. Biggest attractions were Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor. Laila Majnu team of Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary and Loveratri team of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain were out promoting their respective films as well.

Spotted around town was Malaika Arora who was seen at her mother Joyce’s place with her sister Amrita Arora and Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were seen at Bandra.

Aamir Khan, who hasn’t been in the limelight for a while, was seen at a Vivo event; he is the brand ambassador of the mobile phone brand. Meanwhile, a casually attired Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Bandra and even posed for the camera.

See pictures here:

Aamir Khan is Vivo’s brand ambassador.

Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam, daughter Sonakshi and son Luv Sinha.

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita were seen at their mother’s place.

Shraddha Kapoor in Bandra.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan promote YRF’s Sui Dhaaga.

Loveratri’s Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spotted in Bandra.

Laila Majnu team promote their film, a day before its release.

Meet Brothers with Neha Bhasin.

Kubra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajshri Deshpande and at Reel awards in Mumbai.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:23 IST