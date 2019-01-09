Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s celebrations continue, see new ‘happy face’ pic

Anushka Sharma who is currently in Australia with husband Virat Kohli is clearly over the moon. Virat and team India are clearly savouring the fruits of their labour after emerging victorious, winning the Test series 2-1 down under with the final test match ending in a draw. The win was particularly special as it is India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia.

On Wednesday, keeping the spirits high, Anushka shared an all-new photo of herself, on a plane to Canberra, and wrote: “Happy face.” From a hashtag used, it indicated that she is on a work mode.

Virat too shared a picture of himself and wrote: “Bliss.” That would definitely be his mental state now. Wearing a striped shirt, eyes close, eyebrows raised and a grin on his face, Virat is a picture of comic ‘nirvana’.

The couple, of course, celebrated the win in their own intimate way. The duo had shared few pictures as they celebrated the win with friends. While Virat was seen feeding a piece of cake to Anushka in one photo, there was also a group selfie from their brunch with friends. Anushka was dressed in distressed denims and a sheer black top.

Before she left for Australia to welcome the new year with Virat, Anushka had been busy promoting Zero, where she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the ambitious film which had Shah Rukh playing a dwarf and Anushka playing a scientist working in NASA, bombed at the box office.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:54 IST