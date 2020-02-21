Anushka Sharma wishes Women in Blue all the best for T20 World Cup: ‘We’re watching you ladies smash it’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has wished the Indian women’s cricket team all the best for its T20 World Cup campaign, that began against Australia on Friday. Anushka, who is reportedly going to play former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in a biopic, took to Twitter to extend her best wishes.

She wrote, “A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We’re watching you ladies smash it on the field and we’ll be rooting for you all through. #TeamIndia #AusvInd.”

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

Anushka is married to cricketer Virat kohli, and often accompanies him on international tours with the team. The actor was recently in New Zealand. She bid an emotional goodbye to Virat when she had to return to India for work. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “You’d think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... .”

Anushka attended the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. She hasn’t appeared in a film since the critical and commercial disappointment of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Aanand L Rai. The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, but managed only Rs 186 crore at the box office. Anushka has said in interviews that she’s taken a hiatus from acting because she felt that she was operating on autopilot mode.

She told Grazia, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

