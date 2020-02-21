e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma wishes Women in Blue all the best for T20 World Cup: ‘We’re watching you ladies smash it’

Anushka Sharma wishes Women in Blue all the best for T20 World Cup: ‘We’re watching you ladies smash it’

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish the Indian women’s cricket team all the best for the T20 cricket World Cup.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma with Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami (R) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (file pic).
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma with Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami (R) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (file pic).(PTI)
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has wished the Indian women’s cricket team all the best for its T20 World Cup campaign, that began against Australia on Friday. Anushka, who is reportedly going to play former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in a biopic, took to Twitter to extend her best wishes.

She wrote, “A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We’re watching you ladies smash it on the field and we’ll be rooting for you all through. #TeamIndia #AusvInd.”

 

Anushka is married to cricketer Virat kohli, and often accompanies him on international tours with the team. The actor was recently in New Zealand. She bid an emotional goodbye to Virat when she had to return to India for work. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “You’d think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... .”

Anushka attended the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. She hasn’t appeared in a film since the critical and commercial disappointment of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Aanand L Rai. The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, but managed only Rs 186 crore at the box office. Anushka has said in interviews that she’s taken a hiatus from acting because she felt that she was operating on autopilot mode.

She told Grazia, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray tweets ‘courtesy meeting’ pics
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news