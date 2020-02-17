e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma bids emotional goodbye to Virat Kohli, says goodbyes never get easier with time. See pic

Anushka Sharma bids emotional goodbye to Virat Kohli, says goodbyes never get easier with time. See pic

Anushka Sharma has shared a picture with husband Virat Kohli as she bid him goodbye before flying home. Virat will continue to lead Team India in New Zealand.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli before she bid him goodbye.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli before she bid him goodbye.
         

Anushka Sharma, who accompanied husband Virat Kohli to New Zealand for the India Tour, bid an emotional goodbye to the cricketer as she headed home for work. Anushka shared a lovely monochrome picture with Virat on Instagram along with an emotional note.

Sharing the candid picture on Instagram, she wrote in caption, “You’d think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... .” While Virat is made a goofy face while clicking the selfie, Anushka is seen sitting a few inches away with a smile on her face. The picture got more than 2,11,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes.

Hindustantimes

Two days ago, Virat had shared a similar picture but in colour on his Instagram page. The picture shows Virat in a plain black tee and looking at the camera with Anushka hugging him while being dressed in white. She had been sharing several pictures and videos of her time in New Zealand. She shared a glimpse of turmeric coffee along with the flora and fauna of the picturesque location.

Hindustantimes

Anushka is expected to walk the red carpet at the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday and had to cut short her stay in New Zealand to fly down to India. Virat will be leading Team India which will face New Zealand on the latter’s home ground in the upcoming two-match Test series. The first Test will be played from February 21 to 25.

Also read: AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija’s dig at Taslima Nasreen, shares ‘away from suffocation’ photo with family

Hindustantimes

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December, 2017. The actor shared an unseen wedding picture on their anniversary last year and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”

The actor has not been seen on the silver screen after her 2018 film, Zero. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film had failed to impress the critics or the audience. She was recently seen in Team India jersey on the field along with former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, leading to speculations of her featuring in the latter’s biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Who are the 3 mediators appointed by Supreme Court to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Who are the 3 mediators appointed by Supreme Court to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news