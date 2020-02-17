Anushka Sharma bids emotional goodbye to Virat Kohli, says goodbyes never get easier with time. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:13 IST

Anushka Sharma, who accompanied husband Virat Kohli to New Zealand for the India Tour, bid an emotional goodbye to the cricketer as she headed home for work. Anushka shared a lovely monochrome picture with Virat on Instagram along with an emotional note.

Sharing the candid picture on Instagram, she wrote in caption, “You’d think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... .” While Virat is made a goofy face while clicking the selfie, Anushka is seen sitting a few inches away with a smile on her face. The picture got more than 2,11,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes.

Two days ago, Virat had shared a similar picture but in colour on his Instagram page. The picture shows Virat in a plain black tee and looking at the camera with Anushka hugging him while being dressed in white. She had been sharing several pictures and videos of her time in New Zealand. She shared a glimpse of turmeric coffee along with the flora and fauna of the picturesque location.

Anushka is expected to walk the red carpet at the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday and had to cut short her stay in New Zealand to fly down to India. Virat will be leading Team India which will face New Zealand on the latter’s home ground in the upcoming two-match Test series. The first Test will be played from February 21 to 25.

Also read: AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija’s dig at Taslima Nasreen, shares ‘away from suffocation’ photo with family

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December, 2017. The actor shared an unseen wedding picture on their anniversary last year and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”

The actor has not been seen on the silver screen after her 2018 film, Zero. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film had failed to impress the critics or the audience. She was recently seen in Team India jersey on the field along with former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, leading to speculations of her featuring in the latter’s biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more