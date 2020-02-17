AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija’s dig at Taslima Nasreen, shares ‘away from suffocation’ photo with family

music

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has shared happy family pictures with her father and sister Rahima, a day after her choice of wearing a burqa was described as ‘suffocating’ by writer Taslima Nasreen.

Sharing pictures from their Baku vacation, Khatija wrote in caption, “Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation” tbt #baku #azerbaijan #livingmylife #beingawayfromhome #beingawayfromnegativepeople #bosslife #bosslady #burqawalisareempowered #respectingmysisterschoices #nobodymesseswithme #singapengal.” While Khatija is in a burqa, her sister Rahima is in black distressed denims and jacket.

Her reaction was in response to Taslima sharing her photo and writing, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

Khatija also wrote a new note ahead of posting the family pictures along with a picture of a woman in a burqa. She wrote, “Why the double standards and sudden concerns only when it comes to women belonging to a certain faith? Haven’t we seen men wearing turbans? Women wearing habits ? Why only when it comes to a particular faith are women targeted for the choices they make wholeheartedly and with pride. Why ? Why ? And why ? I simply do not understand.”

Khatija had shared multiple posts in reply to Taslima and talked about her choice of wearing a burqa. She wrote to her, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

In an earlier post, she had said, “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it.

