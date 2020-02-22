e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / AR Rahman defends daughter Khatija, says he’d wear burqa too, ‘but a male isn’t supposed to wear one’

AR Rahman defends daughter Khatija, says he’d wear burqa too, ‘but a male isn’t supposed to wear one’

Musician AR Rahman has said that he’d wear a burqa too, if it was possible. Rahman was reacting to the criticism faced by his daughter Khatija, for dressing in a burqa.

bollywood Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija has been criticised for wearing a burqa before.
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija has been criticised for wearing a burqa before.
         

Musician AR Rahman has defended his daughter’s decision to wear a burqa. Rahman’s daughter, Khatija, was recently attacked online by writer Taslima Nasrin for her dressing choices.

In an interview to The Quint, Rahman said that he’d wear a burqa too, if it were possible. He said, “A male is not supposed to wear a burqa, otherwise I will wear one. It would be so easy to go and shop, find steady life. You know, I think, she finds her freedom. Because she is somebody who will go for a funeral of a maid’s mother or maid’s relative. And I get awestruck with her simplicity and what she does socially.”

 

Rahman said that Khatija didn’t consult him or the family before replying to Nasrin. “More than the religious thing I think, I personally think it is a psychological thing. Because she sang a song and around 10 million people were having it as their ringtone. If you take a little kid who is an introvert and suddenly people are spamming them with good and bad, anybody would shut off,” he said.

Nasrin in an unprovoked tweet had written, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

 

Khatija had replied, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

Khatija had faced similar backlash last year, when she appeared alongside her father and siblings in a social media post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news