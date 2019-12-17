Arbaaz Khan on marriage rumours with Giorgia Andriani, says he doesn’t know ‘where it is going to go’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:07 IST

After his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan found love in Giorgia Andriani. Their relationship has been a hot topic of discussion and speculation is rife that they are planning to tie the knot soon.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz shut down the rumours and said that he has no idea when marriage will happen. “What sources? Has my father said anything? My mother? My brother? My sister? Any of my closest friends? Have I said anything? What are these ‘sources’? Anyone can say anything… I don’t want to answer it because I don’t have an answer to that question. When I am dating somebody, I really don’t know, as of now, from now to whenever that question will arise, where it is going to go,” he said.

Right now, Arbaaz is enjoying being in a relationship with Giorgia and has no qualms admitting to it. But when he was prodded about marriage, he clammed up. “Am I happy in the scenario that I am right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating her. That I can admit because it is foolish for me not to admit that. But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it,” he said.

Also read | Rani Mukerji says she, Aditya Chopra fight the most over daughter: ‘When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas’

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is waiting for the release of his next production venture, Dabangg 3. The film has Salman Khan returning as Chulbul Pandey, the good-hearted cop who plays by his own rules. Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Kannada star Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia also star in it.

Dabangg 3 will release this Friday (December 20).

Follow @htshowbiz for more