Are you keeping your elders safe from this coronavirus pandemic? Check out what celebs with older parents are doing

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 01:07 IST

The Covid-19 situation is quite grim around the world and older people, especially over the age of 60, are more vulnerable to its severity. Like many, for celebrities, too, making sure that older adults are safe is therefore of paramount importance.

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji is taking no chances with her 76-year-old mother. She’s in fact isolating from her. “Quarantine urself away from ur parents or use the highest of precautions when interacting with them! I have. To make sure my mommy is safe! Missing my mommy (sic)”, she recently wrote on social media.

Be it older actors or celebs with elder parents, everyone is taking strict precautions.

Actor Aruna Irani, 75, isn’t taking any health supplements but is being extra careful. “I’m fine par thodi boriyat ho jaati hai ghar baithe. But, what can we do. I don’t step out at all, I don’t even go down to take my dog for a walk. This is not the time to act over smart,” she warns.

Veteran actor, Prem Chopra, 84, echoes similar sentiment and is keeping health above everything else. “I’m following everything that the government has said during this lockdown. That’s the key,” explains he.

Actor Huma Qureshi, whose parents are in Delhi, shares she has strictly instructed them to not venture out of their home.

She says, “They’re being extremely careful and social distancing. There’s only so much I can do from here but I keep telling them to just be indoors and keep washing hands.”

Actor Hunar Hale, whose aged in-laws are also in Delhi, sounds worried even more after Nizamuddin West area in the capital emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus following a religious gathering.

“Me and Mayank (Gandhi, husband) do video calls to check on them. We’ve told them not to go out for groceries much often, and carry sanitisers at all times. We so wish we could be there but we are here in Mumbai,” she shares.

Govind Namdev, 65, feels that social distancing must be practised and no one should put other person’s life at risk. “I’m eating healthy besides doing yoga and pranayama because that’s very important for immunity. Even though we’re at home, washing hands at regular intervals is very important,” he urges.

Actor Ronit Roy says here aren’t any special precautions that he and his brother, Rohit, are taking for their mother but, “yes, we’ve have stopped her morning walks in the garden. We are all in a proper lockdown”

Even actor Delnaaz Irani, along with her brothers Bakhtiyaar, and Paurus, is making sure that their mother, Roda, 78, is looked after properly.

“She’s living with Bakhtiyaar, who lives in a bungalow and has a lot of live-in help, so that’s a decision we took keeping her comfort in mind. She is very fit and healthy but still we’re being careful. Paurus is a doctor in London, and advises us about what vitamins we should give her and the precautions she should take,” Irani says.