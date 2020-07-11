Arjun Kapoor back to work: ‘Shot for the first time after 4 months, new world order. Accepted’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor resumed work as he shot for a commercial and posted a picture from the shoot. All shoots and film production had been halted in March when the country wide lockdown was announced in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stalling all businesses.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months...Sab badal chuka hai. New World Order. Accepted.” Rakul Preet Singh who will be seen with Arjun next, commented, “Chalo let’s complete our film now.”

“This is so strange to see. But you’re looking great and glad you’re managing to adapt,” Bollywood fitness trainer Drew Neal commented on the post.

After the lockdown ended May 31, Maharashtra government issued SOPs and allowed beginning of shootings with all safety measures in place. However, it was not before June end that a few TV shows resumed shoot. Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurana, Arjun are a few Bollywood actors who shot for ads in last few days.

Recently, he shared a cute picture of his dog and captioned it as, “What’s up human still at home? Want to click me again.... chalo cool I’ll smile this time !!!”

Arjun has been at home since the lockdown was announced. Talking about missing his grandmom, he had posted on Instagram in April, “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health. This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch. It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!”

