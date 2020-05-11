Arjun Kapoor celebrates 8 years of debut Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra reminds him of his spelling mistakes

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:52 IST

As Arjun Kapoor completes eight years in Bollywood, the actor on Monday remembered how his first film Ishaqzaade taught him to believe in himself. The film, which also starred Parineeti Chopra opposite him, went on to become a hit.

The actor shared a montage of the film’s posters to celebrate the occasion and captioned it by twisting his Ishaqzaade dialogue, “Iss saal, chokra hua ghar baithe baithe jawaan #8YearsOfIshaqzaade.”

Arjun also shared a few pictures of him reading the script of the film along with a note. He wrote, “Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that’s what I got out of Ishaqzaade.”

Thanking his team, he added, “Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that’s me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.).”

However, Parineeti decided to take a dig at his writing skills and commented, “Why aren’t you telling them about your spellings in those notes?” He immediately replied to her, “f*** the handwriting...”

Parineeti also shared a behind the scenes video and captioned it, “Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl #8yearsOfIshaqzaade.”

Arjun spoke to IANS on the occasion and said, “On the first-day of shooting, I told myself this can be the first day for the rest of my life if I get this right. And that’s what I just tried to do - work my hardest and take each day as it came and just deliver what Habib Sir wanted. When you are making a film you kind of become numb to the result, you just want to work hard every day and do your best in front of the camera.”

He further opened up about the film and his experience after completing the shoot. “But when I finished the film and when I finally saw it, it kind of hit me that I had the ability to hold my own in front of a camera. This feeling did give me the self-belief that given the right opportunities, I would be able to continue being a mainstream commercial hero,” he said.

“At that point of time, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me and that’s what I got out of Ishaqzaade,” he elaborated further.

In his debut film, he played a grey character with a very different moral compass than what a Hindi film hero possesses. “If you ask me, Ishaqzaade was not a traditional debut. It was unconventional and that’s what worked. He was a guy who was real and believable because Parma Chauhan exists in society,” the 34-year-old actor said.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor revisits favourite moments with mom Neelima Azim, Mira Rajput recalls day after she gave birth to son Zain. See pics

Speaking about the character that he portrayed in the film, Kapoor said, “There are men like him even today who do not know how to behave themselves and who believe they are above the system and the law till life happens to them, till reality hits them.”

“He’s a man who may not be somebody who can redeem himself but he still tries his best to get by life, tries to do the right thing by doing right with Zoya, who he eventually falls in love with,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more