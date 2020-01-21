Arjun Kapoor highlights his resemblance with late mother Mona, Ranveer Singh exclaims ‘Aila’. See pic

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor regularly shares his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s pictures on Instagram, expressing how much he misses her after he lost her to cancer some years back. The actor has now shared a collage of his own picture and his mother’s, implying how much he resembles her.

Arjun posted the collage on Instagram with the caption, “Same 2 Same” along with twin hearts emoji. Both are seen smiling for the camera in the two pictures.

Arjun’s fans and friends loved the collage and showered him with love and praise. Arjun’s Gunday co-star and best friend Ranveer Singh exclaimed “Aila” (possibly, the Marathi expression of surprise) in his reaction to the post. Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, “So niceeee.” Arjun’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

A fan wrote in agreement, “Yes 100%”, another differed saying, “No your sister is same as it mom.” One more fan wrote, “Veri tru..xerox..both beautiful.”

Arjun had earlier shared a handwritten poem which he wrote to his mother when he was 12 years old. He’d written in the letter, “My Mother. Mother, what is a mother. Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold. More soft than a petal of a flower. More enthusiastic than a teenager. More lovable than myself. ‘Oh’ mother don’t ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like 1,00,00,000 & much more.”

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in biographical drama Panipat alongside an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The Ashutosh Gowariker film, however, failed to fulfil the expectations at the box office. It collected around Rs 34.28 crore domestically.

His another release of the year 2019, India’s Most Wanted, too failed to impress the audience. It wrapped up at around Rs 11.90 crore at the domestic box office.

Arjun will next be seen romancing Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The two have earlier shared the screen space in blockbuster hit Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The romantic comedy is written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He has also been confirmed to star in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

