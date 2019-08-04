‘Arjun Kapoor is more of a paternal figure, sometimes I’m mothering him, sometimes he is’, says sister Anshula

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:29 IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been a strong support system and has even played mother to her, sister Anshula has said. Arjun and Anshula lost their mother, first wife of Boney Kapoor Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012, to cancer.

It was just days before the release of Arjun’s Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade. Talking about her brother, Anshula told Mid Day, “He is more of a paternal figure than a bro. Sometimes I’m mothering him, sometimes he is.”

Asked if they also discuss their dating life, Anshula quipped, “He’s six years older to me. We don’t really discuss these things. It’s awkward.”

Talking about her stepsisters, Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi, she said, “If you ask me, it’s like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other’s houses. And if we’re busy, then we just text.” She claimed that they are constantly in each other’s lives. Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun have been there for each other ever since actor Sridevi had died in Dubai last year. They are often spotted together at dinner and lunch outings and also seen extending their support to each on social media.

Anshula launched her own initiative recently under which she plans to bring fans closer to their favourite celebrities and contribute to charity in the process. Called Fankind, the initiative allows fans to pay for certain fun activities with their favourite celebrities and around 70% of the amount paid will be used for charity.

Arjun, who was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, has been working on Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat where he will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt.

