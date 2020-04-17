e-paper
Arjun Kapoor reveals one habit that Malaika Arora ‘agrees’ should be cut down

Actor Arjun Kapoor namedropped his girlfriend Malaika Arora in his latest Instagram story. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora during his birthday celebrations.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, would probably agree with the suggestion that he should get off his phone during the lockdown. Arjun shared a video of himself playing the To Do game on Instagram stories, and tagged Malaika in his post.

The Instagram video tells the player what they should do on that day. Arjun got the answer, “Stop using your phone.” He wrote along with his post, “I know one person who agrees with this,” and tagged Malaika.

 

View this post on Instagram

#arjunkapoor #malaikaarora

A post shared by Wonder Woman (@qwerty_47647) on

Arjun had earlier shared a picture of a half-eaten dessert, and had simply captioned it, “Her.” Many were left guessing whom Arjun was referring to, but the common consensus was that he was talking about Malaika, who has been sharing regular videos of herself experimenting in the kitchen.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on wedding plans with Malaika Arora: ‘Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?’

Arjun and Malaika also appeared on their balcony together, on the janta curfew day on March 22, to applaud essential service providers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent virtual interaction with fans, Arjun was asked about wedding plans. He replied, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

