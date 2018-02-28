Arjun Kapoor’s candid conversation about his equation with his late step mom, Sridevi. Watch throwback video

Love, marriage and divorce can be hugely tricky waters to navigate. While such matters happen in real life all around us, when they unfold in the lives of big stars, the interest (and the tragedy) is magnified. Ditto with Arjun Kapoor after the sudden demise of screen goddess Sridevi, who was his step mother. A 2014 interview with Zee Cafe of the actor has surfaced in which he speaks of his relationship with his father Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

In it he describes his relationship with Sridevi as ‘cordial’.

At one point, interviewer asks him if he was an angry child. Arjun says, “I am sure I must have gone through anger, angst, vulnerability but I understood eventually. You have to make your peace with it. You can’t make that one decision that your father makes, dictate how you turn out as a human being. It can be a part of your journey but it can’t be the only thing -- because my father did this, all my decisions will be based on it. That’s not how life functions. And he’s been there for me in his capacity. Thankfully, my mother brought me up well enough to make my own choices and decisions in life... My mother never poisoned me against what he has done.”

On his equation with Sridevi and if he held anything against her, here’s what he had said then, “That’s something I am sure I have had various degrees of emotions towards her and him. It’s too long in the past to even dwell on it ... I try to look forward. I make it a point not to dwell on what could have or should have happened... I wouldn’t be here.”

On his relationship with her then, he said: “It’s very cordial. I respect anybody in my father’s life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her and don’t wish ill towards anyone.”

On how encouraging Sridevi had been about Arjun’s innings in Bollywood and the interest she has shown, he said, “I am sure she is but not with me per se. As in, I’ve never sat down face to face with her and had a chat about how she liked my work or is she following. There is a decent understanding of two people to maintain a certain equation because we love a certain man who is in between both of us.”

