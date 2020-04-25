Arjun Kapoor’s Covid-19 lockdown activities are nothing like his industry colleagues, watch his fun video to know

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:11 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor does not agree with what many his industry colleagues have been doing to keep themselves engaged through the coronavirus lockdown. Looks like for him it is great time to laze around. On Saturday, he shared a funny video, about life during quarantine.

Sharing four scenes from hit 2000 film Heri Pheri to answer questions about his quarantine activities, Arjun wrote: “Baburao (Me) during Quarantine.” The hilarious collection has situations such as ‘when someone wakes me up before 12 pm in quarantine’, ‘when I see people posting workout videos and dalgona coffee in quarantine’, ‘when my sibling asks for my Netflix password’ and ‘when someone says you should do something productive in quarantine’. All have clippings of Paresh Rawal’s character Baburao’s dialogues from the film.

The corresponding answers are as following: saaley ka khopdi todh (break his head), savere, savere kya mere ko yeich dekhne ka hai kya (is this what I have to see early in the morning)?, chal, chal... arre tu jaa re (come on, move on), mast, joke maara re (that was a great joke).

The post was a hit with his industry colleagues - director Farah Khan, who had earlier spoken out against celebs putting out workout videos, said “Im baburao in disguise”, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Antara Mali dropped laughing emojis to express their reaction to the post.

However, it was his sister Anshula who had an interesting reply; she asked Arjun instead: “Which sibling asks for the Netflix password @arjunkapoor pls share”. Did she mean to say that it was Arjun who asks her for her Netflix password? We will never know.

Through the pandemic Arjun did some interesting activities like going on virtual dates to raise funds to help needy families. The aim was to raise enough funds to be used to help the families of 300 daily wage earners. The actor’s virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

“Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory.I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30 minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families,” Arjun said.

Earlier, the actor pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

(With IANS inputs)

