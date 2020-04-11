e-paper
Arjun Kapoor, Sonam pose in an old pic shared on Sibling Day, Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek 'partner in rhyme and crime'

Arjun Kapoor, Sonam pose in an old pic shared on Sibling Day, Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek ‘partner in rhyme and crime’

Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Shruti Haasan posted pictures with their siblings on World Sibling Day on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Gul Panag shared pictures on World Sibling Day.
Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Gul Panag shared pictures on World Sibling Day.
         

All of Bollywood is self quarantining in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them have remained busy helping daily wage earners, sharing awareness videos, donating for charity and posting fun home videos. In the midst of all this, celebrities seem to have given World Sibling Day (April 10) a miss. But for a few stars.

On Friday, producer Rhea Kapoor shared a childhood picture with her sister Sonam Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan and cousins Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. The picture was from their vacation in London and was shot in front of the Buckingham Palace, where the queen of United Kingdom resides. The picture was immediately shared by Arjun and Sonam in their respective Instagram stories.

Rhea Kapoor posted a throwback picture on Friday.
Rhea Kapoor posted a throwback picture on Friday.

Looks like Katrina Kaif remembered the date and significance. She posted a video and picture with sister Isabella and their attempt at cooking and wrote: “We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do happyworldsiblingday.” Many joked if it was a pancake or an omelette.

 

Also read: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is all set to become a dad, announces girlfriend Georgia Groome’s pregnancy

Actor Gul Panag, however, did not forget the day and posted a throwback picture with her brother and wrote: “Happy #worldsiblingday @sherbirpanag.” 

View this post on Instagram

Happy #worldsiblingday @sherbirpanag

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) on

Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram to share a cute picture with Abhishek Bachchan from their childhood and wrote: “Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime. #siblingday” 

View this post on Instagram

Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime 🧿. #siblingday

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Actor Shruti Haasan also posted a collage of picture with sister Akshara and wrote: “What ??? I missed siblings day ?!!? Thankful for my sister @aksharaa.haasan here is us being crazy as yoosh.”

