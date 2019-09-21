Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Comali produced by Boney Kapoor

bollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to star in Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Comali. Producer Boney Kapoor, who made a foray into Tamil film industry with the remake of Pink, superstar Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvaai, has acquired the remake rights of the Tamil hit.

“We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star,” Boney said in a statement.

Comali is about a man who faces difficulties in adjusting with the current era after waking up from coma. The original film, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, starred Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles.

Boney is currently producing Maidaan with Ajay Devgn and directed by Amit Sharma, while his first Telugu film, an official remake of Badhaai Ho is slated to go on floors soon.

