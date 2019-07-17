Arjun Patiala new song: Sip Sip is a catchy number with a mix of animation. Watch it here

After taking viewers on a soulful journey with a melodious track Sachiya Mohabbatan, actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday released an upbeat song Sip Sip from her upcoming film, Arjun Patiala.

The catchy song with quirky mix of animation, features a few hilarious scenes from the movie, making it a complete comedy dose. The lively lyrics and music combination makes it a perfect pop song to groove to.

Also read: Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra has ‘locked him for good now’ as he explains ‘saat pheras’ on US show. Watch video

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is seen in funky attire twirling to the one minute fifty-six second track with Punjabi lyrics.The Heropanti actor shared the new song on her Twitter handle and wrote “#SipSip is the cure for all the blues!”

There are other songs in the film such as Main Deewana Tera sung by Guru Randhawa and Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda sung by Gurur Randhawa and Benny Dayal. Arjun Patiala is Diljit’s second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Sunny Leone and Seema Pahwa.

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:47 IST