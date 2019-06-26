Arjun Patiala song Main Deewana Tera: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s dance number is the perfect way to woo a girl

The makers of Arjun Patiala claim to have the perfect party song as part of their album in the form of their latest track, Main Deewana Tera. The song has lead actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon grooving to its quirky tunes.

Decked up in a shimmery sari, Kriti remains unfazed as Diljit tries hard to woo her with his funny antics and dance steps. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the makers claim the hatke and unique dance steps are sure to make people put on their dancing shoes. The music for this party anthem has been composed by Sachin-Jigar along with Guru Randhawa. Guru has written the song and lent his voice to it as well.

Talking about it, Sachin says, “We really hope it’s the next party song. We have been grooving to it from the time it was made! Main Deewana Tera is an ode to every film song where the hero is trying to win over the heroine. Much like the film it takes a dig at itself for being yet another dance number.”

Talking about composing music for Arjun Patiala, Jigar adds, “It’s always interesting to work on an original score. Even though remixes are fun, creating something from scratch has its own joys. The sone pe suhaga was working with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and T-Series. We share a great working relationship and it’s always super to create music with like minded people.”

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s film set to enter Rs 100 cr club, is a superhit

Arjun Patiala follows the humorous journey of a small town cop. Unlike other movies based on policemen, this one is a laugh out loud spoof on the genre. It also features Ronit Roy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 11:13 IST