Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal pens emotional note for late mother: ‘I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much?’

Arjun Rampal pens emotional note for late mother: ‘I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much?’

Arjun Rampal shared a picture with his late mother, Gwen Rampal, and wrote that he misses her every day. He also called her his ‘hero’ and ‘light’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Rampal said that he misses his late mother Gwen Rampal every day.
Arjun Rampal said that he misses his late mother Gwen Rampal every day.
         

Arjun Rampal wrote an emotional Instagram post for his mother, Gwen Rampal, who died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer. In the note, he wrote that even though she is with him in spirit, he misses her a lot.

“Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much????? My mother, my hero, my light. Love you Mamma,” the actor wrote, sharing a selfie of them in a car.

Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun’s girlfriend, commented on the post with heart emojis. His cousin Kim Sharma wrote, “Lovely Gona x.”

 

Arjun’s mother Gwen, who was suffering from breast cancer, died on October 27, 2018. After her demise, he wrote in an Instagram post that she was ‘at peace’.

Also read | Ekta Kapoor on getting rape threats for controversial scene in web series: ‘It means sex is bad but rape is okay’

“‪After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breathed her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us. Thank you #CarloGreco #thechampalimaudfoundation #DrLarryNorton #sloaneketteringmemorialnyc all the faculty and doctors at #Kokilabeinhospital #luke @lalitkmodi my dearest #family #friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you,” he wrote.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen on the big screen in JP Dutta’s war drama Paltan (2018), in which he played an army officer. The film, which also starred Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, was a box office disaster. After that, he was seen in a web series titled The Final Call.

