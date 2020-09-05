Arjun Rampal pens note for late mom on Teacher’s Day: ‘Was bit awkward to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back clock’

bollywood

Arjun Rampal has penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his late mother Gwen Rampal on Teacher’s Day. He remembered how he used to feel a “bit awkward” while being taught by her at the school, where his mom was an English literature and history teacher.

“Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children’s lives, who were her students. An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero,” he wrote with his post.

Arjun replied to several of his fans and friends who showed him support in the comments section. Kim Sharma wrote, “Lovely gona x”, to which Arjun replied, “Too lovely sis.” A fan commented, “Be strong like your mom be kind and make her proud,” to which Arjun replied, “She was a bit too strong. But will try. Thank you.”

Gwen was suffering from breast cancer and died on October 27, 2018. She underwent a treatment for it and was cured, but 10 months later, the cancer metastasized into her lungs. In July, Arjun shared a heartbreaking note while missing his mother. He posted a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much????? My mother, my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

Arjun is currently living with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their newborn son Arik. He also remains in touch with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his first wife, Mehr Jesia. He was last seen in the web show The Final Call that aired on ZEE5 last year.

