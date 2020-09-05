e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal pens note for late mom on Teacher’s Day: ‘Was bit awkward to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back clock’

Arjun Rampal pens note for late mom on Teacher’s Day: ‘Was bit awkward to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back clock’

Arjun Rampal has shared a touching Teacher’s Day note, remembering his late mother Gwen Rampal, who was an English literature and history teacher by profession. She died of breast cancer in 2018.

bollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Rampal has shared a throwback picture with late mom Gwen Rampal.
Arjun Rampal has shared a throwback picture with late mom Gwen Rampal.
         

Arjun Rampal has penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his late mother Gwen Rampal on Teacher’s Day. He remembered how he used to feel a “bit awkward” while being taught by her at the school, where his mom was an English literature and history teacher.

“Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children’s lives, who were her students. An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero,” he wrote with his post.

Hindustantimes

Arjun replied to several of his fans and friends who showed him support in the comments section. Kim Sharma wrote, “Lovely gona x”, to which Arjun replied, “Too lovely sis.” A fan commented, “Be strong like your mom be kind and make her proud,” to which Arjun replied, “She was a bit too strong. But will try. Thank you.”

Gwen was suffering from breast cancer and died on October 27, 2018. She underwent a treatment for it and was cured, but 10 months later, the cancer metastasized into her lungs. In July, Arjun shared a heartbreaking note while missing his mother. He posted a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much????? My mother, my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

Also read: Bambai Main Ka Ba: Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper with Bhojpuri song, Anubhav Sinha directs. Watch teaser

Arjun is currently living with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their newborn son Arik. He also remains in touch with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his first wife, Mehr Jesia. He was last seen in the web show The Final Call that aired on ZEE5 last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In