Arjun Rampal spotted with rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora, Taimur show some swag. See pics
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city including Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Anil Kapoor and Kajol.bollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2019 17:25 IST
This was a busy weekend for Bollywood celebrities, who were spotted out and about Mumbai. Actor Malaika Arora was spotted with her sister Amrita Arora on her visit to a salon in the city. While Malaika was in an animal print dress with a thigh-high slit, Amrita was a in a loose maxi dress. Actors Kajol and Kunal Kemmu were also spotted visiting different salons in the city.
Meanwhile, Kunal’s daughter Inaaya was seen arriving at her play school. The one-and-a-half year old seemed to be waving at the paparazzi in the pictures. Her cousin and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur attends the same school. The little one looked cute in a sweatshirt and denims as he arrived to play with his friends.
Actor-turned-writer and film producer Twinkle Khanna was seen visiting a bookstore with daughter Nitara. Among the celebrities seen at the airport were Boman Irani and Raveena Tandon.
Anil Kapoor, who saw the release of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga last week, was seen at a seafood restaurant with daughter Rhea Kapoor and nieces Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge with her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan, and Arjun Rampal with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were also seen at the same restaurant.
On the other hand, Warina Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut with Loveyatri, Mouni Roy, who made her film debut with Gold, actor Neha Sharma, Tanishaa Mukerji and Harshvardhan Rane were spotted at a brand even.
First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:14 IST