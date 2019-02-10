Katrina Kaif welcomes fans into her colourful house, shares pics. See them here

Giving fans an inside look at her house, actor Katrina Kaif has shared a picture of her living room, on Instagram stories. The actor was enjoying a relaxed Sunday with sister Isabelle Kaif and shared the colourful picture. She also shared a picture of Isabelle hiding her smile, which also showed her house visible in the background. The house looks beautiful and is decorated with colourful furniture and paintings. Everything from the spiral staircase to the indoor plants in the picture is worth noticing.

Later din the day, Katrina also shared a picture of herself, sitting on the stairs, wearing a yellow kurta and palazzo pants for the Saraswati Puja hosted by Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu.

Katrina occasionally gives a glimpse of her abode when she shares pictures from her lazy days at home. She once shared a goofy picture of herself while giving a sneak peek into one of her rooms. A stylish shelf with several books could be seen in the background while a pile of books was kept on the floor on the other side of the room. She had also shared a picture of her study room while posing with a cup on her head. She had captioned the picture, “Getting into the weekend like....#weekendvibes.” The picture of her bathroom can also be found on her Instagram wall.

Katrina is currently working on her next film, Bharat, being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She will be seen with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan in the film. The teaser of the film was well liked but it showed precious little of Katrina. The makers are yet to reveal her entire look from the film.

Her last two films – Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan -- failed to impress audiences and proved to be duds at the box office.

