Have you seen these latest pics of Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and Isabelle Kaif?

Thursday and Friday saw teams of Gully Boy and Sonchiriya promote and launch a new trailer of their respective films. After a teaser and two trailers, the excitement around Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya is beginning to be felt. On Friday, all the major stars of the film including Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana along with the film’s director Abhishek and producer RSVP Movies’ Ronnie Screwvala were present at the launch of their trailer in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their film Gully Boy non-stop. They were spotted at Novotel hotel in Mumbai. They were also seen at the airport later in the day.

Talking of airport, many stars were seen there too. Names include Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Tisca Chopra were seen at an event while Shahid Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were seen walking the ramp for Marks & Spencer Spring Summer collection 2019.

Soho House in Juhu was where Isabelle Kaif was seen while Nora Fatehi was seen at Tanya Seth and Azhar Morani’s sangeet celebrations in Mumbai. Malaika Arora looked gorgeous as she stepped out in style after a visit to a salon. Janhvi Kapoor was again seen at the gym.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 08, 2019