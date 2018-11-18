Arpita Khan wishes Aayush Sharma on 4th anniversary, says they’re ‘an imperfect couple’

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita, has written a post for her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on their fourth wedding anniversary. Arpita, who has one child, Ahil, with the LoveRatri actor, wrote on Instagram that Aayush is ‘her best friend’ in addition to being her ‘husband and Ahil’s Pappi.’

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Arpita wrote, “A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together, it’s when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their difference. Not only are you my husband & Ahil’s Pappi, your my best friend to. Through Thick & Thin, Happiness & Sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very very much @aaysharma Happy Anniversary (sic).”

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-produced romantic film, LoveRatri, which failed to register strong numbers at the box office. Aayush hasn’t yet announced a follow-up project. Salman said that he wanted the audience to see Aayush for what he is, which is why they chose to launch him in a romantic role. “We could have launched him in an action role. But we want him to be what he is. He is a soft-hearted and beautiful person. And that’s we wanted to portray him. He is a respectful and cultured man, also shy and introverted,” Salman told Hindustan Times.

Aayush has been very forthright about not having any offers beyond LoveRatri. He told HT, “To be honest, I actually have no offers. I’m waiting for somebody to offer me a film. I’m sure they’re waiting for the release of my debut [film], to see what I’m capable of. So, my career depends on it.”

Aayush and Arpita married at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. They are celebrating their anniversary in the Maldives. They were spotted leaving for the tourist paradise with two-year-old Ahil at the Mumbai airport.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 19:10 IST