Article 15 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film steady as Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh aims at Rs 200 cr mark

Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role of a cop, continues to hold its ground at the box office despite stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster, Kabir Singh. While Article 15 remains study during the week, Kabir Singh is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark.

As per early estimates on Boxofficeindia.com, Article 15 collected around Rs 3.75 crore on its first Monday, taking its collection to Rs 23.50 crore. The film collected Rs 20.04 crore in its first weekend, which went on to become the second highest weekend for an Ayushmann film after his 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho. It is made at an estimated budget of Rs 28 crore and got wonderful reviews from critics and moviegoers alike.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Article15 Overseas... Weekend total: approx $ 1mn... Key markets: North America: $ 366k UAE/GCC: $ 322k UK/Europe: $ 85k Australia-NZ-Fiji: $ 65k.”

Despite being criticised for the portrayal of the lead character, Kabir Singh collected around Rs 9 crore on its 11th day. This takes its 11-day total to Rs 190 crore nett. The film will cross the Rs 200 mark this week and is expected to surpass the collections of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. According to Bollywood Hungama, Bharat stands at a total collection of Rs 210 crore at the domestic box office.

Sharing the box office collections of the film, Tarantweeted, “#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz.”

At present, Kabir Singh remains the third highest grosser of the year 2019, preceded by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat. Uri is the biggest hit of the year with domestic box office collection of Rs 245 crore.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:47 IST