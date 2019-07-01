Kabir Singh vs Article 15 box office: Shahid Kapoor’s film dominates Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest, inches towards Rs 200 cr

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s critically acclaimed Article 15 has made a modest Rs 19 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh made almost Rs 50 crore in its second weekend, leaving all competition in the dust.

According to Box Office India, Article 15 witnessed an uptick on Saturday and Sunday, and made over Rs 7 crore on both days, after a Rs 5 crore opening day. Meanwhile, Kabir Singh made Rs 12 crore on its second Friday, followed by approximately Rs 17 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. The film’s domestic total now stands at a little less than Rs 180 crore, making the controversial romantic drama the third highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019, behind Bharat (Rs 210 crore) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 243 crore).

Kabir Singh has made approximately Rs 60 crore in and around Mumbai, and about Rs 40 crore in the Delhi/UP circuit. Article 15’s major territories are the metros. It marks the biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career, by far, but trails the historical epic Padmaavat, which made over Rs 300 crore in India.

Despite harsh reviews, which criticised Kabir Singh’s celebration of toxic masculinity and its poor treatment of women, the film has been a box office success. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film one-and-a-half stars out of five, noted that “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.”

Ayushmann, meanwhile, recently delivered two of the biggest hits of his career. The neo-noir AndhaDhun made over Rs 440 crore worldwide, and Badhaai Ho, which has made Rs 221 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the sole Hollywood release of the week, the horror sequel Annabelle Comes Home, made Rs 18 crore in four days. The Conjuring spin-off was released on Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:00 IST