Home / Bollywood / Aryan Khan once ‘beat up a girl’ for calling Shah Rukh Khan fat. So the actor got six-pack abs in Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan, on Koffee With Karan in 2007, said that he got six-pack abs in Om Shanti Om as his son Aryan Khan felt he was ‘fat’.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan got six-pack abs in Om Shanti Om because of son Aryan Khan.
When Shah Rukh Khan took off his shirt and flaunted his chiselled six-pack abs in Om Shanti Om, it became the talk of the town. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2007, the actor revealed that one of the reasons he decided to build a great physique was because of his son Aryan.

Shah Rukh told host Karan Johar that Aryan (who was nine years old at the time) was very upset that his father was “fat” and even got involved in a fight because of the same.

The actor said, “My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an ‘a**hole’. He didn’t react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn’t react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,’ he kicked her. I got angry with him and he said, ‘Papa, it’s not her fault. It’s you. Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn’t mind. You look handsome on KBC. You’re not an a**hole, I know. You’re a cool guy. But you are fat, papa.’”

Shah Rukh showed off his enviable physique in the song Dard-e-Disco from Om Shanti Om. A few years later, he built eight-pack abs for Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh, whose last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has not signed another film since its release in 2018. Recently, during an Ask SRK session on Twitter, he answered fans’ questions about his next. When a fan claimed to be tired of rumours and trying to guess his next, the actor replied, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures, including the Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas. The film, which he is producing under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role.

bollywood news