As Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam turn snowmen, Azad Rao and dad Aamir share a special moment. See pics

Looks like Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little fellow, isn’t the only boy in planet Bollywood with cuteness overload. Given the little boy stiff competition is another Khan in town -- AbRam Khan.

Mommy Gauri Khan, shared a picture of duo -- Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam -- wrapped up in woollens and jackets and captioned: “Snowmen... @iamsrk.” Why snowmen? Perhaps, the head gear is the reason. Smiling, SRK and AbRam, make an awesome father-son jodi.

Snowmen... ⛄️ ❤️ @iamsrk A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

Shah Rukh too shared a video of AbRam and himself together. Some of them featured AbRam skiing in the Alps.

Sharing it, SRK wrote: “In bed, in lift & in the Alps. U do get more than u can ski...with my lil one on a lil holiday.”

Meanwhile, there’s yet another Khan kid who is making his presence felt. We are talking of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s young boy, Azad Rao Khan. The picture was shared by Aamir Khan on his newly begun Instagram account. It covers all the nine visible spots on his insta page. Aamir, who has his dog in his arms as well, captions his picture: “My two babies... gifting me my birthday card :-).”

Workwise, it is an interesting time for both the elder Khans -- Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he plays a dwarf and shares the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Likewise, Aamir has his hands full with Thugs of Hindostan, where he too, will be seen with two female actors -- Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

AbRam and Azad are often clicked with their respective families. However, last December, a host of star kids were spotted in videos and photos online, as part of the annual day function of the school most star kids go to in Mumbai -- Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In some videos that when viral, Azad and AbRam featured in videos, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya.

Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Karisma Kapoor’s son, Kiaan and a host of other star kids, incidentally, also go to the same school.

