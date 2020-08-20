Athiya Shetty shares stunning pic in a swimsuit, here’s what rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul has to say

bollywood

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit. While many of her industry colleagues commented on it, it was rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul’s comment which stole the show.

Sharing the picture, Athiya simply dropped a purple heart emoji. Her industry friends were quick to comment. Actor Aditya Seal wrote “stunner”, while Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl dropped black heart and fire emojis, respectively. Her rumoured beau, KL Rahul, wrote “Jefa”, which is Spanish for “boss”.

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. They share pictures and drop comments on each other’s posts. In April this year, Athiya had shared a picture of herself from an innovative photoshoot with photographer Sasha Jairam, who actually took screenshots of her during a video call. Sharing it, Athiya had written: “Party of two! ft with @sashajairam.” Rahul had commented on it and written: “Nice shirt” followed by a ‘shush’ emoji. He seem to hint that the shirt was his.

In April this year, in the middle of the lockdown, Athiya had posted a picture with Rahul and had called him “my person”. She had written: “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.” In the picture, Athiya sits beside Rahul while leaning her head on his shoulder. Rahul acknowledged her birthday wish with three heart emojis.

When asked about his daughter’s relationship with Rahul, Suniel Shetty had earlier said, “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?”

Athiya was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a comedy called Motichoor Chaknachoor.

