Atrangi Re first look: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush revisit small-town charm, to begin shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer in October

bollywood

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:57 IST

Sara Ali Khan will now be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her next. Titled Atrangi Re, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma of Tanu Weds Manu fame. The second shooting schedule of the film will begin in October this year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a still from the film on Twitter and wrote, “UPDATE... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... #AanandLRai to commence second shooting schedule of #AtrangiRe from Oct 2020 in #Madurai... Music by #ARRahman... Here’s a glimpse from the film...” The still shows Sara in a suit and nosering and Dhanush in a striped shirt in the middle of a market. A portion of the film was shot in Varanasi in March before the lockdown and the still seems to be from the same schedule.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film will be shot in Madurai, Mumbai and Delhi. The portal quoted Aanand as saying, “During the lockdown, I got a lot of time to prep for the upcoming schedule. We will be filming outdoors but it will be a very organised shoot. We will try to wrap up in the minimum time possible.”

Aanand had told IANS last month, “I try to challenge myself with each and every film and bring something new to the table which the audiences can take back with them.”

Sara will reportedly be playing dual roles in the film. It is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release next year. Sara saw her last release Love Aaj Kal on February 14 this year but it failed to impress the audience.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares their chat from June 10, reveals story of his birth: ‘Wish I’ll wake up to see my Bhai’

Sara had earlier shared a throwback picture from the set of the film while missing work during lockdown. Sharing a collage of her pics holding the clapperboard of her films, she wrote, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more