e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Atul Agnihotri on Wajid Khan: ‘His love for our family, particularly Salman Khan, was unconditional’

Atul Agnihotri on Wajid Khan: ‘His love for our family, particularly Salman Khan, was unconditional’

Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri talks about late musician Wajid Khan’s bond with his brother-in-law Salman Khan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan poses with musician duo Sajid-Wajid.
Salman Khan poses with musician duo Sajid-Wajid.
         

A day after the death of music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri has opened up on the relationship Salman Khan and his entire ‘Khandaan’ shared with the late musician.

Speaking with Mid Day, Atul said, “When I was making Hello [2008], we needed a special track for Bhai who was making a special appearance in the film. Asking Sajid-Wajid to compose the song was a no-brainer. The duo created it [Hello hello] so quickly. One can’t even begin to imagine what Sajid is going through now. Whenever Sajid was stuck in the middle of a tune, Wajid used to help him, and vice versa. It was a great collaboration.”

Also read: Happy birthday Mani Ratnam: Revisiting the veteran director’s best collaborations with AR Rahman

“The entire Khan parivaar shared a strong bond with Sajid-Wajid. His love for our family, particularly Salman [Khan] bhai, was unconditional. Many of Bhai’s hit tracks were composed by them. To me, he was a friend first, a colleague later. Whenever we had to create an important song on a short notice, we could only think of them. Wajid could get things done quickly, without compromising on the quality of the creations,” he added.

Paying his tributes to the late musician, Salman tweeted on Monday, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”

Wajid died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He had also been diagnosed with coronavirus. His mom Razina has now tested positive for Covid-19. She was reportedly present in the hospital to take care of her ailing son. “He died of a cardiac arrest,” Sajid had told PTI.

Apart from composing music for several hit film albums, Wajid also lent voice to many of the actor’s songs. Wajid had also co-composed Salman’s recent songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. The two songs were released on Salman’s YouTube channel amid lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In