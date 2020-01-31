e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his Roadies days: ‘I am really surprised that I was in Roadies 15 years ago’

Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his Roadies days: ‘I am really surprised that I was in Roadies 15 years ago’

Ayushmann Khurrana participated in Roadies 15 years ago and is glad that the show became a big hit.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:35 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana was a part of one of the earliest seasons of Roadies.
Ayushmann Khurrana was a part of one of the earliest seasons of Roadies.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his Roadies days with some amusement and surprise, and says he is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among he youngsters.

“I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main Roadies mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies’ 15 years ago), and it’s the 17th season now,” Ayushmann said.

 

“I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince -- all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them,” he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: “Kaash.” The 17th season of Roadies is titled Roadies Revolution. The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.

